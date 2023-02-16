Ball notched 28 points (10-26 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 win over the Spurs.

Ball secured a triple-double and nearly reached the 30-point threshold for a second straight game by firing up 26 attempts from the field. He's now hoisted up 10 or more attempts from deep in three straight and has dished out 10 or more assists in four consecutive appearances.