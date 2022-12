Ball recorded 21 points (7-25 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 loss to Golden State.

Ball somehow managed to scrape 21 points together despite an abysmal night of shooting. He converted only 28 percent of his shots in the loss but made a decent defensive contribution with 10 rebounds.