Ball (ankle) finished Saturday's 132-115 loss to the Heat with 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Ball didn't shoot well -- particularly from beyond the arc -- in his first game of the campaign, but that didn't shake his confidence as he tied for the team lead with 17 shot attempts. The dynamic point guard was also productive as a rebounder and distributor, and he felt good enough coming off a Grade 2 left ankle sprain to log 28 minutes. Though this was by no means Ball's best performance, fantasy managers who have waited patiently for him to get healthy should be pleased to have him back in their lineups. Ball will likely increase both his efficiency and counting stats as he shakes the rust from missing Charlotte's first 13 games.