Ball (wrist) is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Ball is dealing with right wrist soreness after leaving Saturday's game against the Clippers, but he should be able to suit up against San Antonio. Ball has averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 26.6 minutes per contest across the last five games.
