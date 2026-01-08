Ball is probable to play Thursday against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness.

Ball will likely play through both legs of the Hornets' back-to-back despite experiencing soreness in his right ankle. In his last 11 appearances, Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.3 blocks and 4.3 threes across 26.5 minutes.