Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Probable to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ball is probable to play Thursday against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness.
Ball will likely play through both legs of the Hornets' back-to-back despite experiencing soreness in his right ankle. In his last 11 appearances, Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.3 blocks and 4.3 threes across 26.5 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Quiet outing in win•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Productive two-way performance•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Hits for 27 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Hits six triples in loss•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Team-high 22 points Friday•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Near double-double Tuesday•