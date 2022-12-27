Ball is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a right shoulder strain, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
While fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about Ball's availability, the injury may affect his play. Since returning from an ankle injury, he's averaged 25.6 points, 8.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes.
