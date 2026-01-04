Ball closed Saturday's 112-99 win over the Bulls with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 26 minutes.

Ball contributed on both ends of the floor, playing in the second game of a back-to-back for the second time in the past nine games. While the numbers have been absolutely fine, the fact that Ball is healthy and playing in all games is a big win for fantasy managers. With that said, if you are skeptical when it comes to his health, now might be a great time to try and execute a sell high.