Ball (ankle) was a full participant during Sunday's practice and did some five-on-five scrimmaging, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball last played for the Hornets on Nov. 26, but he's been ramping up his activity and is in the final phase of his rehabilitation. While a concrete target date hasn't been set, Boone reports that Ball "could be back in the mix relatively soon." Ball -- who remains out for Monday's game against the Bulls -- has played only 15 games this season and is averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 33.4 minutes.