Ball (ankle) was a full participant during Sunday's practice and did some five-on-five scrimmaging, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Ball last played for the Hornets on Nov. 26, but he's been ramping up his activity and is in the final phase of his rehabilitation. While a concrete target date hasn't been set, Boone reports that Ball "could be back in the mix relatively soon." Ball -- who remains out for Monday's game against the Bulls -- has played only 15 games this season and is averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 33.4 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Return not yet imminent•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Continues to make progress•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Resumes individual activities•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Will be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Will likely miss extended time•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Downgraded to out•