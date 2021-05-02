Ball finished Saturday's win over Detroit with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

The rookie didn't show much rust in his first game since March 20, though he did commit five turnovers in 28 minutes of action. While Ball replaced the injured Devonte' Graham (knee) in the starting five, the Hornets could eventually opt to start all three of Ball, Graham and Terry Rozier together down the stretch. Keep an eye on Ball's status ahead of Sunday's game against the Heat, but the Hornets have given no indication that he'll be rested on the second half of the back-to-back set.