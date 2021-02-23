Ball registered 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Monday's loss against the Jazz.

Ball tied Gordon Hayward (hand) for the team's highest-scoring tally in this loss, and he has looked excellent since moving to the starting lineup. In 10 starts, Ball has scored at least 20 points five times while recording three double-doubles, two with 10-plus rebounds and one with 10-plus assists. He is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 boards and 6.1 dimes per game in that span.