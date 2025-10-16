Ball notched 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and five turnovers in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 145-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Ball was outstanding in this game, and he showcased his creativity and flair on several instances. He was challenged by the franchise to become more of a leader this season, and he spent a ton of time in the gym prepping his body for the campaign after some injury issues in the past. Things are looking up for Charlotte's franchise point guard.