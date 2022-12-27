Ball racked up 27 points (10-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 124-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

While the Hornets came out on the losing end, it was another strong individual effort from Ball, who's now scored at least 23 points in all seven games since returning from an injury absence. He's shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three in that span, while adding 8.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.