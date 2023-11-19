Bell notched 34 points (12-22 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 loss to the Knicks.

Ball has been scorching hot this month, but his impressive individual displays have not been enough to lead a struggling Hornets team to victories on a consistent basis. The team struggles are real, but Ball remains an elite alternative in fantasy and continues to deliver first-round value due to his scoring ability and versatility. However, it must be noted his uptick in usage is also related to the fact that Terry Rozier (groin) remains out. Ball is averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in November.