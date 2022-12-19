Ball chipped in 31 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Ball looked great despite the loss, popping for a season-high 31 points, including a perfect 7-of-7 from the line. Since returning from his second ankle injury of the season, Ball has gone straight to the top, putting up top-15 value over the past week. Managers have to be thrilled with his production thus far, especially seeing as though he is averaging less than one steal per game. As long as he can remain healthy, Ball could flirt with first-round value ROS.