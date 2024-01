Ball (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Ball has been sidelined since late November due to a right ankle sprain, but he's been ramping up over the past month. He resumed individual activities Dec. 8 and was a full participant in Sunday's practice session. The 22-year-old will be in the mix to return to action Friday, but it's possible he faces a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play, even though he's been working on his conditioning in recent weeks.