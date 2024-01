Ball (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Ball missed the second leg of Charlotte's back-to-back due to right ankle soreness on Saturday, and his status for Monday's game is now in question. The fourth-year pro has averaged 26.5 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals in 30.0 minutes per game across four appearances since returning from a 20-game absence due to his right ankle, so if he can suit up, a substantial workload should be expected.