Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ball (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
After an impressive all-around performance in Thursday's game against the Magic, Ball is dealing with an ankle issue. If he's unable to play, the team will likely pivot to Collin Sexton and Tre Mann to shoulder the load in the backcourt.
