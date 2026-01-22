Ball is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to a right thumb contusion, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball came off the bench Wednesday against the Cavaliers and logged 22 minutes in an effort to stay fresh for Thursday. He walked away with a thumb injury, however, putting his status in jeopardy. If Ball is unable to play, the Hornets will likely need Collin Sexton to shoulder a heavy workload.