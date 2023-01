Ball (ankle/wrist) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Ball was sidelined for Saturday's matchup against Atlanta due to ankle and wrist issues, and his status is up in the air for Monday's game. However, it's slightly encouraging that he's questionable against Utah after being labeled as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game. Dennis Smith and Bryce McGowens will likely see increased run if Ball is unavailable once again Monday.