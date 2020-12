Ball scored 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3PT) to go along with two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes against the Magic in Thursday's preseason contest.

Ball hasn't hesitated to find his shot during the preseason and that continued in his third contest. He tied for the team lead with 17 shots, over half of which came from three-point range. Ball may start the regular season by coming off the bench, but he should not struggle to make an impact during the minutes he receives.