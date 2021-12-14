Ball cleared COVID-19 protocols Tuesday and was sent to the G League's Greensboro Swarm for a rehab assignment.
Ball has been out since Dec. 1, missing five games. He'll practice with the Swarm on Tuesday to build his conditioning back up and seemingly has a shot to play Wednesday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Remains out Monday•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Knocks down eight treys Wednesday•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Bags triple-double in OT loss•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Another double-double outing•