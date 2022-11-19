Ball (ankle) will not play in Sunday's affair with the Wizards.
Ball will miss a second straight contest due to a left ankle sprain suffered Wednesday after stepping on a fan sitting courtside. With Dennis Smith (ankle) questionable, the Hornets' backcourt will rely on the likes Terry Rozier, Theo Maledon and James Bouknight on Sunday. Ball's next opportunity to take the floor will come Wednesday against Philadelphia.
