Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Ball's timetable to retake the floor remains open, but he will skip a third straight tilt to open the season Sunday. Making things worse for the Hornets, backup point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is also doubtful for the tilt, presumably leaving Dennis Smith, James Bouknight and Theo Maledon as the team's primary options on the ball.