Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said Thursday that Ball (ankle) hasn't progressed any further in his recovery and doesn't feel healthy enough to play, James Plowright of SI.com reports. "He's doing the same stuff now he was doing two weeks ago. He does whatever they [the Hornets' medical team] allow him to do," Clifford said. "He wants to be back, but again he doesn't feel healthy enough or comfortable enough to play...I know he wants to get back, there's just a lot of factors."

Ball hasn't played since Jan. 26 due to right ankle tendinopathy. While the 22-year-old guard began to participate in on-court work over the All-Star break, the Hornets haven't provided any indication that he's bound for an immediate return. Until the Hornets release a firm timetable for Ball to return to the court, Tre Mann will likely continue to start at point guard.