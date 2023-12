The Hornets announced Friday that Ball (ankle) has resumed individual activities and will be re-evaluated in a week, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Ball has been dealing with a serious right ankle sprain since late November and is in the midst of an extended absence. He's been evaluated on a week-to-week basis so far, but it's encouraging that he's at least progressing in his recovery process. A firm timetable for his return to game action isn't yet clear.