Ball had 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Pacers.

Ball didn't have his best performance and had a rough night from the floor, though that had been an issue with him in recent weeks -- he only surpassed the 15-point mark in two of his last five contests. The rookie had an excellent season, though, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game, and it wouldn't be shocking if he ends up winning the Rookie Of The Year award.