Ball produced 19 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Wizards.

Ball struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end as the Hornets gave up an early lead, eventually succumbing to Russell Westbrook and the Wizards. Ball will now lead his team into the play-in tournament where they will face the Pacers in a do-or-die contest. Despite missing a chunk of time to end the season, Ball's rookie campaign has to be viewed as a success and the future looks bright in Charlotte, no matter the final outcome.