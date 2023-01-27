Ball (ankle/wrist) finished Thursday's 111-96 win over the Bulls with 15 points (2-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes.

Though Ball's third multi-game absence of the season due to a left ankle sprain proved to be more short-lived than his prior two absences, the star point guard endured a rough night in his return to the lineup. While Ball's season-long field-goal percentage dropped to 40 percent after the 2-for-15 outing, he at least managed to fill out the counting categories. Perhaps more importantly, Ball didn't face any limitations with his minutes, offering hope that his ankle -- as well as his more minor right wrist injury -- won't inhibit him moving forward.