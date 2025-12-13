Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Ball will miss his third straight game due to a left ankle bone bruise, and it's not a positive sign that he continues to be ruled out a day before tipoff. With the star point guard being joined by Collin Sexton (quadriceps) and Tre Mann (knee) on the sidelines, KJ Simpson, Sion James and Josh Green are candidates for an uptick in minutes. Ball's next chance to play comes Thursday against the Hawks.