Ball (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The Hornets will be shorthanded for Friday's game against Portland, with two of their best players ruled out. Miles Bridges (back) will join Ball watching from the sideline. This will be the 12th game that the star guard will miss for Charlotte this season, but it could be a resting situation, as the Hornets play the second game of a back-to-back Saturday against the Pelicans.