Ball collected 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in a 129-104 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

With the game being a blowout through three quarters, Ball played only 22 minutes but was able to score in double figures for the third consecutive game. The guard has been fantastic since entering the starting lineup on Feb. 1, averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Ball is certainly in the conversation to be this season's Rookie of the Year and should continue to be a strong all-around contributor for fantasy managers.