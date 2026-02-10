Ball ended with 20 points (8-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Pistons.

Ball reached the 20-point mark in Monday's narrow loss but did so on inefficient shooting once again. He's scored at least 20 points five times over the past 13 games, though he's failed to shoot 50.0 percent from the field in any of those contests and entered the matchup converting just 36.1 percent during that span.