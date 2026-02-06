Ball posted 20 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 victory over the Rockets.

It wasn't a highly efficient night from Ball, but he did manage to dunk five triples in the win. Ball has made multiple threes in eight consecutive games. Now in year six, Ball is averaging 19.1 points per game which is the lowest since his rookie year while his rebounding and assist numbers are nearly identical to last season.