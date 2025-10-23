Ball recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and three turnovers in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 win over Brooklyn.

While Ball wasn't great at the charity stripe, he did do an excellent job of distributing the rock, as he didn't commit his first turnover until late into the fourth quarter. He'll be a reliable source of points, triples and dimes this season, so if he can just manage to stay healthy, he could be in for a career year.