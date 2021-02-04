Ball dropped 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Sixers.

Starting in his second game, Ball's scoring, field goals made, three-pointers made and rebounding all improved. His play recently has improved, averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 32.5 minutes per game in his last four games (two starts).