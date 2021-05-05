Ball scored 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pistons.

Ball had his best performance in three games since returning from a wrist injury. It was the first time in that span that he converted multiple threes as well as the first time he managed to top 20 points. Aside from scoring, Ball has chipped in well across the box score since retaking the floor, averaging 6.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.