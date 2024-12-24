Ball racked up 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Rockets.

Ball returned from a brief one-game absence due to what the team described as left calf injury management, and the star floor general filled out the stat sheet admirably. He finished just two dimes away from recording a double-double, and while he tends to fill the stat sheet admirably, the lack of efficiency could be an issue in some formats. Through his last nine games, Ball is averaging 30.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. However, he's also committing 3.7 turnovers per contest while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc.