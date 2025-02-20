Ball (ankle) closed Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Lakers with 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes.

Ball didn't show any lingering effects of the right ankle injury that prevented him from playing in Charlotte's final game before the All-Star break, and he led the team in points in what turned out to be a tight, low-scoring win. The point guard has been the most consistent offensive weapon for the Hornets this season, although injuries have limited him of late, as he had missed seven of the team's previous nine contests.