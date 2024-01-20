Ball closed Friday's 124-120 victory over San Antonio with 28 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, eight assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

After struggling with his shot over his last three games, Ball shot 76.9 percent from the floor and two of his three misses came from beyond the arc. He registered three steals in Friday's win and has tallied three or more steals in three of his last four games. Ball is averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assist and 3.3 steals over 29.3 minutes per game in January.