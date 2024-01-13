Ball finished Friday's 135-99 loss to the Spurs with 28 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 15-16 FT), three rebounds, five assists and five steals over 27 minutes.

Ball had some struggles from the field and lacked the explosiveness he usually has, but that's to be expected given this was his first game since Nov. 26. His accuracy from the free throw line saved his fantasy output, but Ball should go nowhere but up as he ramps up and gets more time on the court. Assuming he doesn't have any setbacks following his first game back, he should be able to handle his regular workload when the Hornets take on the Heat on Sunday.