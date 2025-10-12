Ball finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Mavericks.

Ball was productive again Saturday, continuing what has been a positive preseason. The oft-injured guard has played in all three preseason games, an indication that he is fully healthy. After years of mediocrity, Charlotte will be hoping its superstars can remain healthy, especially with a weakened Eastern Conference. Despite the clear risk, Ball remains an elite point guard as long as he can stay on the floor.