Ball posted 23 points (8-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 112-103 loss against the Celtics.

Ball might have ended up with a strong stat line, but he continues to struggle with his shot and needs to improve that before the start of the regular season. Even if he doesn't shoot the ball with efficiency, he contributes steadily in several categories and his ability to fill up the box score should be more than enough to make him an excellent fantasy asset regardless of the format.