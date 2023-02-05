Ball finished Sunday's 119-113 loss to the Magic with a season-high 33 points (13-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals across 38 minutes.

The Hornets' starting backcourt of Ball and Terry Rozier combined for over 50 percent of the team's scoring (50.4 percent, to be precise), and the lack of help sent the team tumbling to its fourth straight defeat and 40th of the season, tying the Rockets and Pistons for the most losses in the league. Since returning from a three-game absence due to ankle and wrist trouble, Ball is averaging 22.7 points, 8.7 boards, 7.7 assists, 3.3 threes and 2.5 steals over the last six contests.