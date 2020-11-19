Ball was selected by the Hornets with the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball elected to skip college basketball and play professionally in Australia during the 2019-20 season, and it's a decision that paid off with his selection third overall in Wednesday's draft. He excels as a passer and has deep range as a shooter, but he'll need to improve his shot selection in the NBA. The 19-year-old should work behind Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier in Charlotte's backcourt, with Malik Monk also in the mix.