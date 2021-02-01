Ball will make his first career start Monday against the Heat, Hornets reporter Rod Boone reports.

With Terry Rozier (ankle) ruled out, Ball will move into the lineup for the first time after coming off the bench for the Hornets' first 20 games. The No. 3 overall pick is coming off of a career-best 27 points in 31 minutes against Milwaukee on Saturday. In that game, he also tacked on nine assists, five rebounds and four steals, while going a perfect 9-for-9 at the free throw line.