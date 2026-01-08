Ball isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Ball was given the green light to play shortly before tipoff after shaking a probable tag, but he'll take on a new role Thursday night. This marks the first time he'll be utilized off the bench this season, and it comes after he's had his fair share of shooting struggles, hitting at a clip of 40.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from deep over his last four matchups.