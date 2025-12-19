Ball (ankle) amassed 28 points (10-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt), 13 assists, four rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over Atlanta.

Sidelined for the previous three games due to a left ankle bone bruise, Ball seemingly had few restrictions in place in his return to the lineup Thursday and proceeded to deliver one of his better all-around performances of the season. The eight triples were easily a season high for Ball, who had been shooting 28.5 percent from downtown on the campaign heading into Thursday.