Ball had 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 victory over the Bulls.

Ball entered this game coming off a career high of 10 made threes in his last outing, and he shot another 12 against Chicago. He sank four from deep, while matching his season average for assists. Including Coby White, the Hornets have five players averaging 18 points or more this year, giving Ball the luxury of feeding his teammates or looking for his own shot.