Ball posted 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 victory over Indiana.

Ball shot 26.7 percent from the field and significantly offset his 11 assists with six turnovers and five fouls committed. Through Charlotte's first five games, Ball has failed to exceed 20 points, marking his longest drought since January of his rookie season. He remains a bounce-back candidate, but struggling against a weak Pacers defense is not ideal. Notably, he clamped Tyrese Haliburton on Indiana's final possession to seal the game.