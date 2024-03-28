The Hornets announced Thursday that Ball (ankle) will miss the remainder of the season.

Ball hasn't played since Jan. 26 due to an injury the Hornets initially labeled as right ankle soreness before eventually updating his diagnosis as right ankle tendinopathy. Though head coach Steve Clifford suggested earlier this month that Ball was doing more work on the court, the Hornets weren't willing to put a timeline on his return to the court. Ultimately, Ball didn't demonstrate enough progress in his recovery from the right ankle injury to make it back for the final two-plus weeks of the season and will be shut down for the remainder of the campaign as he turns his focus to further rehab. Ball has now played just 58 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, but he was productive during his time on the court when healthy in 2023-24, as he averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 32.3 minutes per game over his 22 appearances. Provided he doesn't require any offseason procedures on his right ankle, Ball should be fully healed ahead of training camp in the fall.